Choreo LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $96,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

