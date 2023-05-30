Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,180 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $50,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 97,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,599. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

