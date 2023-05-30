Choreo LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

Shares of NVDA traded up $21.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,421,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,772,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

