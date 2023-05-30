Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $185.00. 140,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,908. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

