Choreo LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 643,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,047. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

