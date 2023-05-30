Choreo LLC Sells 17,916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 143,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,890 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. 3,938,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

