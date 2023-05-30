Choreo LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,628,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

