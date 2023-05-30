Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

