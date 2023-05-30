CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,716,555 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $492,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 2,957,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,606. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

