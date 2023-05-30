CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,639 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Zoetis worth $274,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.62. 252,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,610. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

