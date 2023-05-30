CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $205,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 874,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

