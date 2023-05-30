CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $224.18 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $224,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $22.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2,093.13. 42,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,397. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,875.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,652.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

