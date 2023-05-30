CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $375.93 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,104 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Walt Disney worth $375,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

