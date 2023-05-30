CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $403.81 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.02% of L3Harris Technologies worth $403,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
LHX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. 106,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,922. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
