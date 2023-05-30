CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $730.04 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,345 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $730,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

