CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,988,931 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of T-Mobile US worth $809,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.63. 1,149,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,898. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.