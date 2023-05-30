CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Eli Lilly and worth $613,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.40. The stock had a trading volume of 479,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,449. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.92 and a 200 day moving average of $362.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

