Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.36. 906,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.