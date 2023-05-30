Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 2,426,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.