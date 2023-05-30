Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,542. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

