Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.83 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 2,789,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.