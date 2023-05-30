Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $808,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 4,530,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,230,885. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

