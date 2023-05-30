Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 178,657 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,262. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.