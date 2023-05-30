Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded down $7.88 on Tuesday, hitting $366.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

