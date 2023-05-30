Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,414 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 497,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 694,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 197,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 10,517,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,437,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

