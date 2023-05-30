CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 320,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 72,253 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.62 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 14.7% in the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

