Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Tegean Capital Management LLC

Tegean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 17.0% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.