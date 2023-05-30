Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

