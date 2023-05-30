City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $34,961.45 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

City Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. 8,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. City Holding has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in City by 11.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in City by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of City by 53.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. Stephens began coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.