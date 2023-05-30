Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $61.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,338 shares of company stock worth $23,180,996. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.