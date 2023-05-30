Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $61.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,338 shares of company stock worth $23,180,996. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

