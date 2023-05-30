CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,060 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of CME Group worth $245,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 193,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,743. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

