CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,743. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

