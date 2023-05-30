CNB Bank Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a "mixed" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.78.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Company Profile

Align Technology stock opened at $285.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.19. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.



Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

