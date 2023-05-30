CNB Bank Invests $64,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $735.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.86 and its 200 day moving average is $631.30. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $742.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

