CNB Bank Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Copart by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Copart by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 50,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Copart by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 115,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

