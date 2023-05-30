CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 97,065 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 169,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

