CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Insider Activity

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,881.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,863 shares of company stock valued at $148,818. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.