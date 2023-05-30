Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,950

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,740 ($33.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.46) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.19) to GBX 2,600 ($32.13) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,700 ($33.37) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.81) to GBX 2,350 ($29.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.75%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

