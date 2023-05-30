Coco Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $398.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.