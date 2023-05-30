Coco Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $398.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

