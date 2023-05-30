Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 220,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

