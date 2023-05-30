Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,596. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

