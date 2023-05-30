Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 4,199,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,621,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

