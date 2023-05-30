Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 163,203 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PPL were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 2,167,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,697. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

