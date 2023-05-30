Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.57. 783,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

