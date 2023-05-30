Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $32.63 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

