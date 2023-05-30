Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $48.62 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after buying an additional 862,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 10,545,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,883,742. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

