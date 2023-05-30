Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 37,221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Visa by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.50. 2,613,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.