Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.28. 3,330,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

