Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,622 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. 888,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

