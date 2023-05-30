Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,156 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

